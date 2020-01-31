3 projectiles fired from Gaza towards Israel, 2 intercepted

Tel Aviv [Israel], Jan 31 (ANI): Israel has said that its forces managed to intercept two out of three projectiles fired from Gaza.

"Three rockets were just fired from Gaza into Israel. The Iron Dome Aerial Defence System intercepted two rockets mid-air," Israel Defence Forces (IDF) tweeted.

According to Sputnik, explosions were heard in Israel near the Gaza border and rocket sirens were triggered in the border communities of Nir Am, Ivim, Sderot and other areas. (ANI)

