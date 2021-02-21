3 rockets hit airbase in Iraq's Salahudin province

Baghdad [Iraq], February 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Three Katyusha rockets on Saturday landed on an Iraqi military airbase in Iraq's Salahudin province, a provincial security source said.

The attack took place in the evening when the Katyusha rockets landed in Balad airbase, some 90 km north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, Mohammed al-Bazi, from the provincial police, told Xinhua.

One of the rockets struck a building used by a company contracting with U.S. forces at the base, causing damage to the building and wounding an Iraqi civilian working for the company, al-Bazi said.



The other two rockets landed in an empty area inside the airbase without causing casualties, he added.

Balad airbase is the largest military airbase in Iraq and was known by the U.S. forces as Logistics Support Activity (LSA) Anaconda. The airbase was housing many U.S. troops and advisors of a U.S. company operating the Iraqi F-16 jet fighters, but they withdrew more than a year ago after the airbase came under a series of rocket attacks by unidentified militias.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops across Iraq, as well as the U.S. embassy in the Green Zone, have been frequently targeted by mortar and rocket attacks. (ANI/Xinhua)

