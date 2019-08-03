The toll could rise due to the number of critically wounded soldiers.
30 killed in munition explosion at Syrian air base

Aug 03, 2019

Damascus [Syria], Aug 3 (Xinhua/ANI): At least 30 Syrian military personnel and pro-government fighters were killed in an explosion at a military airbase in central Syria on Saturday, a war monitor has reported.
The soldiers were killed by an explosion that rocked the Shayrat airbase in the central province of Homs when they were moving out-of-date munition, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the state news agency SANA.
The official report said the explosion is a result of a technical error.
The Shayrat airbase has been crucial for the Syrian army during the more than eight-year war and it had been struck by the United States in 2017 in response to a suspected chemical attack in the town of Khan Shaykhun in the Idlib Province in northwestern Syria. (Xinhua/ANI)

