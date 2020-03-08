Damascus [Syria], Mar 8 (ANI): As many as 30 people were killed in a road accident after a fuel truck collided with two passenger buses and other vehicles in Syria on Saturday (local time), local media said.
According to a source from police in Damascus, a fuel tanker collided with two passenger buses and other cars on the Damascus-Homs highway, reported Sputnik quoting a local media.
The number of people who got injured in the mishap is yet to be ascertained.
Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
30 people killed in road accident in Syria
ANI | Updated: Mar 08, 2020 04:13 IST
