35 killed in bus accident in western Saudi Arabia

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 17 (ANI): As many as 35 people were killed and four others injured in a bus accident in the west of Saudi Arabia on Thursday, local media reported.

Citing a police spokesperson, SPA news agency said that the bus had crashed into a heavy vehicle in the settlement of Al Akhal in the Medina region, reported Sputnik.

The police added that there were citizens of several Arab and Asian countries inside the bus.

A probe into the accident is currently underway. (ANI)

