4 civilians killed in Russian airstrikes in Syria's de-escalation zone

Idlib [Syria], Nov 3 (ANI): At least four civilians lost their lives in Russian airstrikes in Idlib de-escalation zone of northwestern Syria on Saturday.

Russian warplanes struck in Sheikh Mustafa and Jibala towns in Idlib province and Kabina town in Latakia province, Anadolu News Agency reported citing local sources.

Sources added that the airstrikes killed four people in Jibala.

Last year, Russia and Turkey had agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone and vowed to prevent acts of aggression in the demarcated region. However, both countries have repeatedly violated the terms by launching airstrikes to clear out terror camps.

Syria has been marred by a civil war since 2011. More than 370,000 people were killed and millions were displaced in Syria and abroad since the beginning of the conflict. (ANI)

