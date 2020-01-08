4.9 magnitude quake jolts Iran

Tehran [Iran], Jan 8 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter Scale hit near the Bushehr nuclear plant in Iran on Wednesday.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The earthquake in the Middle Eastern country comes as tensions continue to soar in the region following missile attacks on two military bases housing American troops in Iraq.

Also, a Ukrainian Airlines flight carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed shortly after take-off from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran on Wednesday, according to Iran's semi-official news agency ISNA. (ANI)

