Baghdad [Iraq], Feb 01 (ANI): At least five projectiles landed near a US Air Force base in Iraq, reported Sputnik on Saturday.
Iraq's al-Qayyarah Air Base, housing US troops, is located some 64 kilometres south of Mosul and 299 kilometres north of Baghdad.
No casualties have been reported yet. (ANI)
5 projectiles land near US Air Force base in Iraq
ANI | Updated: Feb 01, 2020 02:56 IST
Baghdad [Iraq], Feb 01 (ANI): At least five projectiles landed near a US Air Force base in Iraq, reported Sputnik on Saturday.