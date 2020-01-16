5 Yezidi militia members killed in airstrike in Northern Iraq

ANI |

Baghdad [Iraq], Jan 15 (Sputnik/ANI): At least five members of the Yezidi Sinjar Resistance Units, also referred to as al-Yabshah militia, were killed on Wednesday in airstrikes of unknown origin in the northern Iraqi province of Nineveh, the media centre of the country's security service said.

"Five al-Yabshah members were killed at 11:35 local time (08:35 GMT) this Wednesday in the unidentified airstrike in the Hittin base, in the northern part of the Nineveh Operations Command division," the military's press office said.

The Sinjar Resistance Units are supported by the Kurdistan Workers' Party, based in Turkey and Iraq. (Sputnik/ANI)

