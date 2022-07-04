50 yrs of diplomatic relations: Physical copy of India-UAE Joint Commemorative Stamp launched

Doha [UAE], July 4 (ANI): Celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations, Indian Ambassador to UAE Sunjay Sudhir and CEO of Emirates Post, postal operator for the United Arab Emirates, launched a physical copy of India-UAE Joint Commemorative Stamp.

Taking to Twitter, Indian Embassy in UAE wrote, "Amb @sunjaysudhir and @EmiratesPostUAE

CEO launched the physical copy of the India-UAE Joint Commemorative Stamp, celebrating 75 Years of India's independence, UAE Year of the 50th and 50 Years of India-UAE diplomatic relations."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan earlier in February released the Joint Commemorative Stamp on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's independence and marking the 50th year of UAE's foundation.

India and UAE issued a joint vision statement after a joint summit between the two leaders.



The Prime Minister and the Crown Prince issued a Joint Vision Statement "Advancing the India and UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: New Frontiers, New Milestone".

The Statement establishes a roadmap for a future-oriented partnership between India and UAE and identifies focus areas and outcomes. The shared objective is to promote new trade, investment and innovation dynamic in diverse sectors, including economy, energy, climate action, emerging technologies, skills and education, food security, healthcare and defence and security.

A major highlight of the Virtual Summit was the signing and exchange of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of Economy of UAE, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri in the virtual presence of the two Leaders.

The Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi for taking care of the Indian community during Covid-19 pandemic. He also invited him to pay an early visit to India.

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) established diplomatic relations in 1972. While the UAE opened its Embassy in India in 1972, Indian Embassy in UAE was opened in 1973. The traditionally strong bilateral relations enjoyed by India & UAE have received impetus with regular exchange of high-level bilateral visits from time to time.

India and UAE have shared trade links through the centuries. The trade, which was dominated by traditional items such as dates, pearl and fishes, underwent a sharp change after the discovery of oil in UAE (oil exports begun from Abu Dhabi in 1962). With the emergence of UAE as a unified entity in 1971, exports from India started growing gradually over the years.

Growing India-UAE economic and commercial relations contribute to the stability and strength of a rapidly diversifying and deepening bilateral relationship between the two countries. Both sides are striving to further strengthen these ties for mutual benefits. (ANI)

