5.1 earthquake hits near Bushehr nuclear plant in Iran

Tehran [Iran], Dec 27 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter Scale struck near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant on Friday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake was moderate, with its epicenter located at a depth of 38.28 km, southeast of Borazjan city in Bushehr province.

Bushehr, located on the southern coast of the Persian Gulf, is known for a second nuclear facility that promises to fuel the uranium enrichment of the Islamic nation further than the limits outlined by the faltering 2015 nuclear deal.

The reactor was built with the help of Russia, which helped to finally put Bushehr's first reactor online in 2011. It should be noted that the reactor also works with uranium produced in Russia, not Iran.

The quake struck at 5.23 am local time (0153GMT).

There were no immediate reports of damage, the Iranian state television reported.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes. In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude quake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people. Bam is near the Bushehr nuclear plant, which was not damaged at that time. (ANI)

