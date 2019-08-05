Representative Image
Representative Image

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts southwest Iran

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 03:50 IST

Tehran [Iran], Aug 5 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale struck southwest Iran on Monday morning, Iranian Seismological Center said.
The epicenter of the quake was registered at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers near the town of Cheram in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the property as a result of the quake. No Tsunami warning has been issued.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 03:32 IST

El Paso shooting to be handled as case of "domestic terrorism":...

Washington DC [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): The mass shooting in the US city of El Paso that claimed the lives of at least 20 people will be handled as a case of "domestic terrorism," US authorities said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 02:35 IST

USA: Protest rally outside White House to demand gun-control reforms

Washington DC [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Hundreds of protestors representing the United States gun control group 'Moms Demand Action' on Sunday (local time) gathered in front of the White House here to demand gun-control reforms in the wake of the mass shooting in El Paso.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 01:09 IST

US, Taliban resume eighth round of peace talks in Doha

Doha [Qatar], Aug 5 (ANI): Representatives of the Taliban and the United States officials on Sunday resumed the eighth round of talks in Qatar's capital city of Doha, aimed at ending the 18-year-long war in Afghanistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 23:43 IST

Bangla PM Sheikh Hasina to visit India in October

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to visit India in October this year during which she will discuss bilateral issues including water sharing in common rivers, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 23:37 IST

Won't condone demonstrations in Hong Kong under any circumstances: China

Hong Kong, Aug 4 (Xinhua/ANI): A spokesman for China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Sunday said that the recent demonstrations here have gone far beyond the limits of peaceful and rational protests which Beijing will not condone under any circumstances.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 22:17 IST

7 injured in shooting in Chicago's Douglas Park

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): At least seven people were wounded in a shooting incident on Sunday afternoon (local time) in Chicago after someone opened fire near a playground on the city's west side.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 22:16 IST

Resolved to respond to 'Indian aggression', says Pak

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 4 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday said that it has resolved to respond to what it called "Indian misadventure or aggression" along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 22:01 IST

Protesters march in twin demonstrations ahead of general strike...

Hong Kong, Aug 4 (ANI): Protestors took to streets in twin rallies here on Sunday afternoon, a day before a planned citywide strike that is expected to significantly disrupt the daily life in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:23 IST

25 dead after boats capsize in Philippines

Manila [Philippines], Aug 4 (ANI): The death toll from the sinking of three ferry boats off the coast of central Philippine provinces of Iloilo and Guimaras yesterday rose to 25, the police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:09 IST

Imran Khan chairs NSC meet over regional security

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday chaired the meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), which had been called to discuss the issues pertaining to national security in the wake of allegations against India of using cluster ammunition to target civilians alon

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 19:34 IST

2 people killed in IED blast in Afghanistan's Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 4 (ANI): At least two people were killed while three others were wounded after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the fifth street of Taimani in Kabul on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 19:26 IST

USA: Casualty count rises in Dayton shooting

Ohio [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): The casualty count has risen in the Dayton shooting, with police confirming that at least 26 people were injured while nine were killed when a shooter opened fire here on Sunday.

Read More
iocl