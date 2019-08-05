5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts southwest Iran

Tehran [Iran], Aug 5 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale struck southwest Iran on Monday morning, Iranian Seismological Center said.

The epicenter of the quake was registered at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers near the town of Cheram in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the property as a result of the quake. No Tsunami warning has been issued.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

