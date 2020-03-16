5.4 magnitude quake hits southern Iran

Tehran [Iran], Mar 16 (Sputnik/ANI): A magnitude 5.4 earthquake was registered on Sunday (local time) in Iran's southern province of Hormozgan, the Seismological Centre of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University said.

The quake was registered at 10:04 pm (GMT). Its epicentre was located 39 kilometres from Bandar Khamir city, at the depth of 16 kilometres (10 miles).

There are no reports about victims or damage caused by the earthquake. (Sputnik/ANI)

