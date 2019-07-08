Ahvaz [Iran], July 8 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale shook western Iran on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres, around 84 kilometres east of Ahvaz, near the country's border with Iraq.
No casualties or damage have been reported yet. (ANI)
5.7 magnitude earthquake felt in Iran
ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 13:49 IST
