5.8 magnitude earthquake rattles Western Turkey

Istanbul [Turkey], Sept 26 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck Western Turkey on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The epicentre of the quake was registered at a depth of 12 kilometres, about 64 kilometres west of capital Istanbul, according to EMSC, as reported by Sputnik news agency.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the property as a result of the quake. (ANI)

