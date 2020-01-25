6.8 magnitude quake strikes eastern Turkey

Ankara [Turkey], Jan 25 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale struck eastern Turkey on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 5:55 pm (UTC), was registered at a depth of 15 kilometres, about 218 kilometres northeast of the city of Gaziantep, the EMSC said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)