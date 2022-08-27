7 dead, 30 injured in clashes in Tripoli: Reports

Tripoli [Libya], August 27 (ANI/Sputnik): At least seven people were killed and more than 30 injured in the Libyan capital of Tripoli in clashes between rival groups vying for power, Al-Arabiya reported.



According to the broadcaster, fighting erupted on Friday in Tripoli between detachments loyal to the head of the Government of National Unity of Libya, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh and a rival administration under Fathi Bashagha who was elected by parliament. Intense gunfire began in the morning in the city center . (ANI/Sputnik)

