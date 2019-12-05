8 children among 10 killed in Syria mortar attack

Aleppo [Syria], Dec 05 (ANI): At least 10 people, including eight children, were killed in a mortar attack in the city of Tall Rifat, in northern Aleppo province on Wednesday.

At least 13 people have also suffered injuries in the attack, Sputnik reported.

"A sports club in the city of Tall Rifat in Aleppo province was shelled by terrorists. They fired 120-mm mortar rounds from the southeastern outskirts of the village of Kaljibrin. The shelling killed 10 civilians [a man, a woman and eight children], while another 13 people were injured, including seven children, two of them are in serious condition," Major General Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Russian Centre for Syrian reconciliation, said at the daily briefing. (ANI)





