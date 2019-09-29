Representative image
8 IS terrorists killed in US-led coalition airstrikes in Iraq

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 06:48 IST

Baghdad [Iraq], Sept 29 (Xinhua/ANI): At least eight Islamic State (IS) terrorists were killed on Saturday in airstrikes conducted by the US-led coalition aircraft in the central Iraqi province of Salahudin, the Iraqi military said.
Acting on an intelligence tip-off, a joint force from Salahudin's Operations Command, backed by Iraqi and US-led coalition aircraft, conducted an operation to hunt down the IS terrorists in a desert area in the west of the provincial capital Tikrit, said a statement by the media office of the Joint Operations Command (JOC).
During the operation, the coalition aircraft pounded IS positions and killed the eight terrorists, while the troops destroyed four of their hideouts, of which one was booby-trapped, the statement said.
The terrorists were using the hideouts as warehouses for their various supplies.
According to the statement, the operation also resulted in the destruction of an IS shelter, three of their pick-up vehicles and a truck.
The security situation in Iraq was dramatically improved after the country's security forces fully defeated the extremist IS terrorists across the country late in 2017.
IS remnants, however, have since melted in urban areas or resorted to deserts and rugged areas as safe havens, carrying out frequent hit-and-run attacks against security forces and civilians. (Xinhua/ANI)

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 07:10 IST

Zimbabwe's former strongman Robert Mugabe buried in hometown

Kutama [Zimbabwe], Sept 29 (ANI): Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe was buried in his home town of Kutama in Zvimba district on Saturday, weeks after the government and his family were at odds over the nonagenarian leader's final resting place.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 06:52 IST

British oil tanker seized by Iran reaches Dubai port

Dubai [UAE], Sept 29 (ANI): Stena Impero, the British-flagged oil tanker seized by Iran in July, reached the Dubai port on early Saturday, as per ship-tracking websites and pool reporters.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 06:26 IST

US won't block Chinese firms from shares listing on American...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 29 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States is not planning to block the Chinese companies from listing of shares on American stock exchanges.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 05:22 IST

Low voter turnout, violence, logistical issues mar Afghan...

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 29 (ANI): Millions of people in Afghanistan braved persistent threats from the Taliban and cast their ballots on Saturday in the country's fourth presidential election marred by low voter turnout, logistical issues, fraud allegations and attacks.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 04:04 IST

5 injured in Maryland stabbing, suspect shot dead

Maryland [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Five people were injured in a stabbing incident at a shopping centre near Baltimore in Maryland state on Saturday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 03:52 IST

Javadekar inaugurates exhibition on friendship between Mahatma...

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday inaugurated an exhibition dedicated to the friendship between India's founding father Mahatma Gandhi and Russian writer Leo Tolstoy at Yasnaya Polyana.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 03:12 IST

After hours-long delay, Imran Khan departs for Pakistan on...

New York [US], Sept 29 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday departed for Pakistan on a commercial aircraft, after a special jet given to him by the Saudi Arabian government, had developed a technical glitch minutes after taking off from New York airport.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 02:10 IST

31st International Conference on Sindh held in London

London [UK], Sept 29 (ANI): The World Sindhi Congress (WSC) on Saturday hosted an international conference on Sindh in London, where the participants highlighted issues such as enforced disappearances of activists, human rights violations and forced conversion of religious minorities in Pakistan.

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:41 IST

Need to get Brexit done so we can move this country forward, says UK PM

London [UK], Sept 28 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday emphasised on the need to "get Brexit done" so that the country can move forward and focus on other priorities.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:40 IST

Nepal: India builds new school in Kathmandu

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 28 (ANI): In the latest move to boost the education sector of Nepal, India has constructed a new building for the Kuleshwor Awas Secondary School here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:18 IST

US State Department expresses grief over killing of America's...

Washington [US], Sept 28 (ANI): Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, US Department of State on Saturday expressed deep grief over the killing of America's first turbaned Sikh police officer, Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:07 IST

White House concealed Trump's call with foreign leaders in...

Washington [US], Sept 28 (ANI): Some reconstructed transcripts of "delicate" calls between US President Donald Trump and foreign officials, including with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Saudi royal family, were concealed by the White House in a highly classified computer system.

Read More
