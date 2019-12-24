8 killed in Syrian car bomb blast: Turkish Defence Ministry

Ankara [Turkey], Dec 24 (ANI): At least eight civilians, including a woman and a child, were killed and dozens of others sustained injuries in a car bomb blast in Syria's northern province of Raqqa, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Suluk town in the Raqqa province, the ministry said, as reported by Turkey's Anadolu Agency.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the ministry has put the blame on Kurdish forces, who controlled the town before Turkey carried out a military operation in the region earlier this year. (ANI)

