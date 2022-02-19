9 criminals, policeman killed in security raid in Egypt

Cairo [Egypt], February 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Nine criminals and one policeman were killed during a security raid at a gang's hideout in Egypt's Nile Delta province of Dakahlia, said the Egyptian Interior Ministry in a statement on Saturday.

The criminals, involved in drug smuggling and armed robberies, took a piece of agricultural land in a village of the province as a den for their activities.



"It was found in their possession nine machine guns, a large number of bullets, 350 kilograms of marijuana, six kilograms of hashish, two kilograms of heroin and two kilograms of shabu," said the Egyptian police.

The statement noted that the gang members were already facing jail sentences including life sentences, which means 25-year-imprisonment according to the Egyptian laws.

In recent years, Egypt has been intensifying security crackdowns to bust drug smugglers and dealers and combat drug abuse nationwide. (ANI/Xinhua)

