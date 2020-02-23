9 killed, 37 injured in eastern Turkey after earthquake hits Iran border area

Ankara [Turkey], Feb 23 (ANI): At least nine people died and 37 others sustained injuries in eastern Turkey on Sunday after an earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale struck Turkey-Iran border region, local media reported, citing the country's Health Minister.

The magnitude of the quake, which occurred at 5:53 (UTC), was registered at a shallow depth of 6.4-km, about 25-km South East of Saray, Turkey, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The condition of nine of those 37 injured is serious, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Turkey is amongst the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. Last month, a powerful earthquake in the eastern Turkish province of Elazig had killed more than 40 people. (ANI)

