Khost [Afghanistan], Aug 06 (ANI): At least one person was killed and two suffered injuries in a blast that hit Khost city of Afghanistan.
Afghan police have confirmed the explosion and said it was the magnetic bomb blast, reported Pahjwok News.
No group has taken the responsibility of the blast so far.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Afghanistan: 1 killed, 2 injured in Khost blast
ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:43 IST
Khost [Afghanistan], Aug 06 (ANI): At least one person was killed and two suffered injuries in a blast that hit Khost city of Afghanistan.