Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.77 million: Africa CDC

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], June 26 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,770,537 as of Sunday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 253,994.

Some 11,207,766 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, according to the Africa CDC data.



South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,991,944, while the northern African country Morocco reported 1,202,461 cases as of Sunday evening, it was noted.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

