After Baghdad airstrike, Bangladesh embassy in Iraq issues advisory

Baghdad [Iraq], Jan 4 (ANI): A day after a US airstrike near Baghdad international airport killed Iran's elite Quds Force chief General Qassem Soleimani, the Bangladeshi embassy in Iraq on Saturday issued an advisory to its nationals living in the country, requesting them to avoid meetings and gatherings of all sorts, as well as to restrict travel.

"The Bangladeshi migrants have been requested not to travel anywhere except their workplaces and residences and to avoid all sorts of meetings and gatherings if there is no special necessity," a statement by Bangladesh embassy in Iraq read.

"Bangladesh embassy consular service will be open 24*7 for any help," it added.

Bangladesh is the first South Asian country to issue advisory for its citizens in Iraq.

The US airstrike, which killed Soleimani and six others, has escalated tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the latter vowing to take a "vigorous revenge" for the killing. (ANI)

