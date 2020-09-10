Air India plans to operate special flight from Basra to New Delhi on September 17

Baghdad [Iraq], September 10 (ANI): Air India is intending to operate a special evacuation charter flight to facilitate the return of stranded Indian nationals from Basra in Iraq to New Delhi on September 17 under the Vande Bharat Mission, the Indian Embassy in Baghdad said on Thursday.

"All stranded Indian nationals desirous of travelling to Indian are requested to register themselves with the Embassy afresh and forward the mandatory undertaking form by the evening of September 12," the Indian Embassy said in a statement.

All the travellers are also required to visit https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration to submit a self-declaration form at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel and https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/covid-19-exemption-international-passenger for applying for exemption from quarantine.

The Indian Embassy said an update regarding the purchase of tickets will be made in due course of time.

The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions.

Currently, the sixth phase of the mission is underway from September 1 till October 24. (ANI)

