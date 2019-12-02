Amid protests, Iranian consulate in southern Iraq set on fire again

Najaf [Iraq], Dec 2 (Sputnik/ANI): Demonstrators on Sunday set the Iranian consulate building in Iraq's southern city of Najaf on fire for the second time in a week as violent anti-government protests continue to rock the country's southern regions.

The Iranian consulate building in Najaf was set on fire on Wednesday as part of the protests in the city, which left more than 100 people injured.

Tehran lodged a diplomatic protest to Baghdad and Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamad Alhakim offered apologies to his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

According to the Iraqi Shafaq news agency, the building was set ablaze today again.

Nationwide protests in Iraq began in early October, with people demanding the government's resignation, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption.

The unrest left reportedly over 400 people killed and thousands more injured.

Amid weeks of deadly anti-government protests in the country, Iraqi Parliament on Sunday approved Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's resignation during a parliament session held in Baghdad. (Sputnik/ANI)

