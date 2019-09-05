Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (File photo)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (File photo)

Amid tensions with US, Iran to abandon restrictions on nuclear research, development

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 06:48 IST

Tehran [Iran], Sept 5 (ANI): Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday announced that his country will further reduce its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal by abandoning restrictions on nuclear research and development and will develop centrifuges for faster enrichment of uranium.

Making the announcement in a televised address, Rouhani said that the move will come into effect on Friday, The Washington Post reported.

The Iranian President said that the country's Atomic Energy Organisation will "immediately start research and development on whatever technical needs the country has and will set aside all the commitments stipulated" under the agreement.

"We will witness research and development on different kinds of centrifuges...and whatever is needed for enriching uranium at a faster pace," Rouhani said.

He also said that the activities will be supervised by the UN nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency.

Rouhani also gave a fresh 60-day deadline for the European countries to rescue the deal.

Iran has earlier pledged to reduce its commitments under the deal every 60 days until the European powers kept their promise of providing Tehran with relief from US sanctions.

The pact was signed between Iran and five other countries -- the US, the UK, Russia, China and Germany -- along with the European Union with an aim to limit Iran's civilian energy programme, thereby preventing it from developing nuclear weapons at some point in the future, in exchange for relief from sanctions that were crippling the country's economy.

Iran's announcement came a day after the US slapped fresh sanctions on Tehran's space agency, accusing it of disguising a ballistic missile programme.

Tehran and Washington have been in a vehement disagreement since May last year when US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal and began re-imposing a multitude of sanctions.

Rouhani on Tuesday had ruled holding any bilateral talks with the US, saying his country is strictly against any such negotiations in principle. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 07:21 IST

Hong Kong leader formally withdraws controversial extradition bill

Hong Kong, Sept 5 (ANI): Embattled Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday formally withdrew a controversial extradition bill which ignited violent mass protests across the semi-autonomous city in the last three months.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 05:46 IST

Hurricane Dorian: Death toll rises to 20 in Bahamas

Nassau [Bahamas], Sept 5 (ANI): At least 20 people have lost their lives in northern Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian caused widespread destruction in the area, the country's health minister Duane Sands said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 05:18 IST

UK lawmakers reject Boris Johnson's motion for snap election

London [UK], Sept 5 (ANI): British MPs on Wednesday rejected a motion tabled by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to dissolve the Parliament and call a snap election on October 15, handing the 55-year-old Conservative leader his third defeat in less than 24 hours.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 04:31 IST

India's South Africa envoy concurrently accredited as High...

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): India's High Commissioner to South Africa, Jaideep Sarkar, has been concurrently accredited as the country's next High Commissioner to the Kingdom of Lesotho, with residence in Pretoria, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 04:22 IST

Delhi: Japanese embassy hosts 'Sake 2019'

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Japan's ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu on Wednesday hosted 'an evening with Japanese Sake 2019' to promote the symbolic beverage among the Indian public.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 03:54 IST

India's High Commissioner to UK meets British official over...

London [UK], Sept 5 (ANI): India's High Commissioner to the UK, Ruchi Ghanashyam, on Wednesday met Director General (DG) for Political Affairs at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), Richard Moore, who said that the physical damage caused to the property of the Indian embassy building in Lond

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 02:21 IST

Johnson calls for snap election on Oct 15 after MPs vote to...

London [UK], Sept 5 (ANI): British parliamentarians on Wednesday passed a bill aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit, dealing yet another blow to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson even as he called for a snap election on October 15.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 01:09 IST

Japanese envoy lauds 'expanding' defence cooperation with India

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Japan's ambassador to India, Kenji Hiramatsu, on Wednesday said that defence relations between the two countries have been expanding in a big way.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 00:05 IST

Pak proposes 4th round of talks on Kartarpur corridor for next week

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 5 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday proposed another round of talks for next week to finalise an agreement with India on Kartarpur corridor in view of the 'approaching deadline' of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 23:33 IST

PM Modi accepts Putin's invitation for 75th anniversary of...

Vladivostok [Russia], Sept 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend 75th anniversary of the victory of Russian Federation in World War II next May in Moscow.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 22:20 IST

Russia: Modi visits 'Far East Street' exhibition with Putin

Vladivostok [Russia], Sept 04 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day official visit to Russia, visited the 'Far East Street' exhibition here with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 22:17 IST

Human rights group urges Nepal govt to reconsider media-related bills

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 4 (ANI): The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged the Nepal government to reconsider the tough provisions stated in the bills related to media which were endorsed recently.

Read More
iocl