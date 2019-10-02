Mourners carry the coffin of a protester, who was killed in Tuesday's demonstrations in Baghdad, during a funeral in Najaf.
Mourners carry the coffin of a protester, who was killed in Tuesday's demonstrations in Baghdad, during a funeral in Najaf.

Anti-govt protests in Iraq leaves 2 dead, hundreds injured; UN calls for restraint

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 18:37 IST

Baghdad [Iraq], Oct 2 (ANI): At least two people were killed and hundreds of other protesters sustained injuries when security forces fired bullets and tear gas at the crowd gathered for anti-government demonstrations here on Tuesday (local time), authorities said.
The protests, which marked the largest to date against Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's fragile government, were organised to decry a host of problems that plague the daily life of many Iraqis, among them corruption, a lack of services and unemployment, The Washington Post reported.
About 1,000 protesters had marched into a central square in Baghdad amid a heavy police presence. Tear gas was fired when the crowd moved on toward the heavily fortified Green Zone.
In a statement, the country's Interior Ministry said it "regretted" the day's violence and blamed "a group of rioters" for inciting it.
Iraq's Health Ministry said two people were killed and 286 were wounded nationwide, among them 40 members of the security forces.
Protests were also reported in the cities of Nasiriyah, Diwaniyah, and Basra.
Many of the protesters in Baghdad held photographs of one of the country's most famous war heroes, Lt Gen Abdulwahab al-Saadi, a former head of Iraq's counterterrorism force who led the fight to defeat the Islamic State.
Saadi's removal from his post last week followed weeks of speculation that militia groups loyal to neighboring Iran had pushed for his departure.
"You are the one who liberated Mosul," the crowds chanted, in reference to the punishing battle to free one of Iraq's largest cities from the militants.
The United Nations on Wednesday called for restraint after violent anti-government protests gripped the Iraqi capital and other provinces of the Middle East country.
"The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert calls for calm, and deeply regrets the casualties among both the protesters and security forces," the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) said in a statement cited by Xinhua news agency.
Hennis-Plasschaert also urged the Iraqi authorities to "exercise restraint in their handling of the protests to ensure the safety of peaceful protesters while upholding law and order and protecting the people, public and private property."
"Every individual has the right to speak freely, in keeping with the law," Hennis-Plasschaert said.
Although Iraq is experiencing a period of relative stability since the Islamic State's formal defeat here in 2017, protesters said they saw few improvements in the governance that still shapes their everyday lives. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 16:22 IST

Army Chief Gen. Rawat meets Maldives' Ibrahim Solih, hails bilateral ties

Male [Maldives], Oct 2 (ANI): Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat on Wednesday called on Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih here and hailed the long-standing friendship between India and the Maldives.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:20 IST

Russia detains 64 North Korean poachers

Moscow [Russia], Oct 2 (Sputnik/ANI): Russian border guards have detained at least 64 North Koreans for illegal fishing in Russia's exclusive economic zone in the Far East, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:12 IST

Mahatma Gandhi is an inspiration for humanity: Singapore deputy PM

New Delhi [India], Oct 02 (ANI): Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Wednesday paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150 birth anniversary and called him an "inspiration for all humanity".

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:12 IST

Saudi Arabia endorses India's actions in Kashmir

New Delhi (India), Oct 2 (ANI): Saudi Arabia has told India that it understands "India's approach and actions in Jammu and Kashmir".

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 14:07 IST

Nepal: Indian embassy unveils Mahatma Gandhi's statue

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 02 (ANI): Indian Embassy here on Wednesday unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 13:59 IST

Pak summons Indian envoy following ceasefire violation along LoC

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 02 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia following ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 13:05 IST

6 killed in mine explosion in Afghanistan's Kapisa

Kapisa [Afghanistan], Oct 02 (Sputnik/ANI): At least six people were killed in a mine explosion in the northeastern Afghan province of Kapisa, local media reported on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 12:49 IST

In NYT op-ed, Modi praises Gandhi for 'uniting those who believe...

Washington [US], Sept 2 (ANI): Mahatma Gandhi had a "unique ability" to become a bridge between some of the greatest contradictions in human society and he continues to give courage to millions globally, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 12:09 IST

Trump wanted electrified border wall with spikes that could tear...

Washington [US], Oct 02 (ANI): President Donald Trump is so impatient to stop immigration in the United States that he suggested the border wall be electrified with spikes on top that could pierce human flesh, and proposed that it should be fortified with a "water-filled trench" with "snakes or alliga

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 11:59 IST

Mahatma pioneered non-violent movements that changed history: UN...

New York [US], Oct 02 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150 th birth anniversary and said that his vision continues to resonate across the world, including through the work of the UN.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 11:06 IST

Taliban delegation to visit Pakistan today

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 2 (ANI): A high-level delegation of Taliban will visit Islamabad on Wednesday following an invitation by the Pakistani government, said the terrorist group's spokesperson Suhail Shaheen.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 10:26 IST

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to arrive in India on 4-day visit tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will embark on a four-day visit to India beginning from Thursday with an aim to further intensify bilateral relations between the two countries.

Read More
iocl