Army Chief Narvane visits Indian Soldiers War Memorial in Jerusalem

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 18 (ANI): Indian Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane, on his five-day visit to Israel, visited Indian Soldiers War Memorial in Jerusalem on Thursday, laid wreath and paid tribute to the Indian army personnel who lost lives during World War l.

"General MM Naravane #COAS laid a wreath at the Indian Soldiers War Memorial in #Jerusalem & paid homage to the #Bravehearts of #IndianArmy who made the supreme sacrifice during the World War I," informed the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army in a tweet.

General Naravane, on the first day of his maiden visit to Israel on Monday, received the country's guard of honour. Later the same day, he paid a visit to the special operations unit of Israel Defence Forces, where he was briefed on aspects of the conduct of counter-terrorism operations.

The Army Chief on Tuesday visited the northern border of the country, wherein he was briefed by the Israeli forces on terrain and border management. While on Wednesday he visited the Israel Defence Forces headquarters and Indian Soldiers War Memorial in Jerusalem the next day.

The Ministry of Defence, in a statement, said that the Army Chief will take forward the excellent bilateral defence cooperation between Israel and India through multiple meetings with senior officials of the security establishment and exchange views on various defence-related issues. (ANI)