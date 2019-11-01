Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (File photo)
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (File photo)

Assad warns of war if political means fail to secure Turkey's pullout from northern Syria

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 07:19 IST

Damascus [Syria], Nov 1 (Xinhua/ANI): Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday warned that war would be the only option if political means fail to secure Turkey's troop pullout from northern Syria.
Speaking in an interview with the Syrian national TV, Assad said the recent Turkey-Russia deal on creating a safe zone in northern Syria had been conducive in pulling back Kurdish militia from the border region in coordination with the Syrian army.
"This doesn't eliminate the negativity of the Turkish occupation," Assad said, adding that if all political means are exhausted to push the Turkish forces to leave, there would be no other choice but war.
Turkey launched a military incursion into northern Syria in early October, in a bid to drive Kurdish fighters out of the border region, following the pullout of US troops.
Turkey and Russia, a major supporter of Syria, reached a deal last Tuesday to allow the Kurdish fighters to withdraw 30 kilometres away from the border and conduct joint Turkey-Russia patrols in the region.
Assad insisted that the deal is only "temporary", without elaborating.
The Syrian leader said the entry of the Syrian army into the Kurdish-held areas is not only for countering the Turkish attacks, but also will restore the government rule there.
He added that the return of the Syrian government to all Kurdish-held areas will be gradual and might take some time.
"Our policy should be rational and gradual taking into account the facts, but the final goal is for sure the return of the Syrian state's control" over all Kurdish-held areas, Assad said.
Regarding the presence of the US forces in Syria, Assad said that when the Syrians are united against the occupation, the US forces will withdraw by themselves "because they will have no chance to remain in Syria". (Xinhua/ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 07:24 IST

US Congressman lauds PM Modi for Article 370 move, says J-K...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): A US Congressman on Thursday heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revoking Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the move is good for the long-term stability of the region and such steps should be applauded.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 03:46 IST

Saw nothing 'illegal' in call between Trump, Ukraine President:...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 1 (Sputnik/ANI): Former National Security Council advisor Tim Morrison told House investigators on Thursday that he noticed nothing "illegal" during US President Donald Trump's July telephonic conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 03:46 IST

Southern Africa needs more aid as record 45 mn people face...

New York [USA], Nov 1 (Sputnik/ANI): The international community should increase support for 16 countries in southern Africa, where a record 45 million people will be severely food insecure in the next six months, the UN World Food Programme (UNWFP) said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 03:26 IST

China, US working on selecting new site for signing of trade deal: Trump

Washington DC [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the United States and China are working on selecting a new site for signing of 'phase one' of the trade deal between the two countries after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Chile, the original venu

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 02:08 IST

Looking forward to advancing India's association with SCO...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who will be participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) meeting in Uzbekistan on November 1 and 2, has said that he will look forward to advancing India's association with the

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 01:52 IST

German Chancellor Angela Merkel to hold talks with PM Modi today

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel will on Friday hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various bilateral issues and nearly 20 agreements are expected to be signed between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 01:37 IST

Finland Foreign Minister to arrive in India on 4-day visit next week

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): With an aim to boost bilateral relations, Finland Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto is slated to pay a four-day visit to India beginning on November 4.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 01:13 IST

'Azadi March' caravan reaches Islamabad, Oppn rally to take place today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 1 (ANI): The anti-government 'Azadi March' caravans led by Maulana Fazlur Rahman, the chief of the right-wing Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) party entered the country's capital Islamabad on Thursday evening and opposition parties participating in the massive protest are sc

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:41 IST

Indian Ambassador to Madagascar pays floral tribute to Vallabhbhai Patel

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Oct 31 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar paid floral tribute to independent India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during an event marking his 144th birth anniversary held at the Indian embassy here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:04 IST

ISIS confirms al-Baghdadi's death, names his successor

Damascus [Syria], Oct 31 (ANI): The Islamic State on Thursday confirmed the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and announced his successor, days after US President Donald Trump said the terrorist blew himself up during a raid by the American military.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:25 IST

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in India

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to participate in the fifth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:10 IST

US House passes resolution to formally proceed with impeachment...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): In a major development, the US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution to formally proceed with the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Read More
iocl