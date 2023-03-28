At least 20 Umrah pilgrims killed, 29 injured in Saudi Arabia bus crash

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], March 28 (ANI): At least 20 Umrah pilgrims were killed and 29 injured after a bus crashed southwest of Saudi Arabia on Monday, Dubai-based Gulf News reported.

The bus hit a bridge, tipped over, and caught fire.

The accident, which occurred due to a brake failure, took place on the road joining Asir province and the city of Abha, Gulf News reported.



The victims were on their way to Mecca to conduct Umrah.

The injured have been taken to local medical facilities for treatment.

Teams from the Red Crescent Authority and Saudi civil defence arrived quickly at the scene of the accident and roped off the area, reported Gulf News. (ANI)

