Representative image
Representative image

Attack on Saudi oil facilities carried out by Yemen's legitimate govt as defensive measures: Iran

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:47 IST

Tehran [Iran], Sept 30 (ANI): Iran on Monday defended the Houthis attack on Saudi's oil facilities and said that the strikes were the "defensive measures" by Yemen's "legitimate" government.
"Iran sees what the Yemenis have done as defensive measures taken by the legitimate Yemeni government," Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said at a briefing.
Tensions in the region surged following the attack on Saudi oil facilities on September 14. The attack was claimed by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The kingdom had provided proof that Iran had sponsored the attack.
On September 18, Saudi Arabia had said that strikes on its oil infrastructure were originated from "north" and were "unquestionably" sponsored by Iran. Many European powers, the United States had also blamed Iran.
A total of 18 drones and seven missiles were launched, including what he called Iranian Delta Wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
However, Iran has repeatedly denied allegations. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 14:43 IST

Pak summons Indian envoy after India retaliated to ceasefire violation

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 30 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia after India retaliated to ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 14:22 IST

Pak PM visits earthquake-hit Mirpur district in PoK

Mirpur [PoK], Sept 30 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday visited earthquake affected Mirpur district of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:42 IST

China: President Xi Jinping bows to Mao Zedong ahead of National...

Beijing [China], Sept 30 (ANI): In a rare gesture, President Xi Jinping on Monday paid tribute to the founding father of People's Republic of China Mao Zedong ahead of the celebration to mark 70 years of communist rule in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:50 IST

Pakistan: 'Karo- Kari' killings claim over 70 lives in 6 months in Sindh

Karachi [Pakistan], Sept 30 (ANI): Honour killings have claimed over 70 live in the rural parts of Sindh during the first six months of 2019, according to official figures in the local media.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 11:58 IST

US: Sikh diaspora welcomes Indian government's decision to...

Washington [US] Sept 30 (ANI): The Sikh community in the US, led by its front line organisation Sikhs of America, Inc, has welcomed the decision of the Government of India to release Sikh prisoners lodged in jails under Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) for the last three dec

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 11:29 IST

Demonstrators set streets ablaze in central Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Sept 30 (ANI): Several parts of Hong Kong' commercial streets were set ablaze by the protesters here on Sunday as the pro-democracy protests turned violent in the city.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:58 IST

Typhoon Mitag to make landfall in Taiwan today

Taipei [Taiwan], Sept 30 (ANI): Typhoon storm Mitag is likely to make a landfall in Taiwan on Monday as a result of which authorities have ordered the closure of offices and schools in eight counties and cities in Taiwan, local media reported.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:41 IST

War with Iran could collapse global economy: Saudi crown prince

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Sept 30 (ANI): Saudi Arabia crown prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) on Sunday said that a military confrontation with Iran would collapse the global economy, adding that peaceful resolution "will be better".

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 09:57 IST

Khashoggi Murder: Saudi Crown Prince denies ordering killing

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Sept 30 (ANI): Saudi Arabia's Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman accepted "full responsibility" for the gruesome murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi but denied ordering the killing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 09:48 IST

Pak PM to visit earthquake-hit areas in PoK

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 30 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit earthquake-hit areas of Mirpur district in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 09:32 IST

Survey Reveals What Motivates Indian Professionals Most and...

Singapore, Sept 30 (ANI): In a recent study published by RGF International Recruitment, Indian talent surveyed overwhelmingly said that a competitive compensation is their main motivator and that technology is the sector most would like to work in.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 08:53 IST

US: Congress planning to obtain transcripts of Trump-Putin calls

Washington [US], Sept 30 (ANI): US Congress is considering obtaining telephonic calls transcripts between President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff on Sunday.

Read More
iocl