Slain ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (File photo)
Slain ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (File photo)

Baghdadi's death 'turning point' in fight against terror: Erdogan

ANI | Updated: Oct 28, 2019 05:23 IST

Ankara [Turkey], Oct 28 (Sputnik/ANI): The elimination of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State (ISIS) terror organisation by US forces in Syria is a "turning point" in the fight against terrorism and Turkey is determined to continue contributing to it, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.
Erdogan made the comments after US President Donald Trump confirmed that al-Baghdadi "died like a dog, died like a coward" in an operation conducted by the US special forces in the Syrian province of Idlib.
"The killing of Daesh's (ISIS) ringleader marks a turning point in our joint fight against terrorism. Turkey will continue to support anti-terror efforts -- as it has done in the past. Having paid the dearest price in the fight against Daesh, PKK/YPG (Kurdistan Workers' Party and Kurdish People's Protection Units), and other terrorist organisations, Turkey welcomes this development. I am confident that a decisive struggle against terrorism, in line with the spirit of alliance, will bring peace to all of humanity," Erdogan said in a tweet.
Echoing similar sentiments, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the death of al-Baghdadi was an important step in fighting against international terrorism.
"The US announcement on the operation against Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is a significant step in our efforts against international terrorism. #NATO remains committed to the fight against our common enemy ISIS," Stoltenberg tweeted.
The German Foreign Ministry, in turn, pointed out the need to continue the fight against ISIS.
"That is an important step in the fight against IS, which must be continued to the full extent. Our thoughts are also today with numerous innocent victims of al-Baghdadi's terrorism," the ministry wrote on its Twitter handle.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that his country will work with its allies to end the "murderous and barbaric" activities of the ISIS.
"The death of Baghdadi is an important moment in our fight against terror but the battle against the evil of Daesh [another name for Islamic State] is not yet over. We will work with our coalition partners to bring an end to the murderous, barbaric activities of Daesh once and for all," he tweeted.
Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu also congratulated Trump on the US' raid that killed the ISIS chief. "This achievement is an important milestone, but the (anti-terrorist) campaign still remains," he said on Twitter.
Speaking at a press conference, Trump confirmed the death of the IS chief saying that "al-Baghdadi died inside a tunnel with three of his children, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way." He also said the DNA tests proved it was al-Baghdadi.
Earlier in the day, President Trump, without divulging details, had tweeted that "something very big has just happened."
Al-Baghdadi, the most notorious ISIS leader, had been in hiding for the last five years. According to a New York Times report, the terrorist was believed to have detonated a suicide vest during the raid conducted by the US military.
Back in April, al-Baghdadi appeared in a propaganda video a week after a series of bombings rattled Sri Lanka, in which more than 250 people were killed.
He first appeared in 2014 during a sermon at the Great Mosque in Mosul in Iraq. The speech marked the rise of the self-declared "caliphate" of the ISIS in Iraq and Syria.
The notorious ISIS leader had also periodically issued audio statements, with the last being in August 2018.
The US had earlier announced a reward of USD 25 million for information leading to al-Baghdadi's death or arrest. (Sputnik/ANI)

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 06:12 IST

UN official 'disappointed' with Guterres for not demanding...

New York [USA], Oct 28 (ANI): Asserting that international scrutiny of the murder of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi was "absolutely required", a UN official on Sunday expressed disappointment that the world body's Secretary-General Antonio Guterres did not demand a criminal investigation into the

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 05:47 IST

Netanyahu, Gantz hold coalition talks amid political stalemate in Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], Oct 28 (ANI): Israel's longest-serving leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival and Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz met here on Sunday in a fresh bid to break the political stalemate and prevent an unprecedented scenario of a third parliamentary election in less than a y

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 04:43 IST

6 killed in Colombia military chopper crash

Bogota [Colombia], Oct 28 (Sputnik/ANI): Six people died as a result of a military helicopter's crash in the central Colombian municipality of Alban, the country's air force said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 04:24 IST

PM Modi to embark on two-day visit to Saudi Arabia today

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia on Monday with an aim to boost bilateral ties between the two countries in key sectors including energy and finance.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 04:24 IST

California Governor declares state emergency due to wildfires

Sacramento (California) [USA], Oct 28 (ANI): California Governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday declared a state emergency in the wake of massive wildfires fueled by powerful winds in the region and urged the people to follow all warning by local officials even as rescue and firefighting operations are on.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 03:55 IST

Israel's Netanyahu extends Diwali greetings to 'friend' PM Modi

Tel Aviv [Israel], Oct 28 (ANI): Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday extended his wishes to his 'friend' Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Diwali or the festival of lights.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 01:35 IST

London: Security beefed up at Indian High Commission as...

London [UK], Oct 28 (ANI): Security was tightened at the Indian High Commission here on Sunday as anti-India protestors gathered to demonstrate in the area.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 22:14 IST

India takes Pak to world body for denying permission to use...

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): India has taken the matter of Pakistan's move to deny permission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special flight to use its airspace, to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), sources in the government have said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 21:55 IST

We were searching for Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi for three years: US President

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that Washington was looking for Islamic State (IS) chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi for three years and only started getting some positive feedback a month ago.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 19:55 IST

Baghdadi died like a dog, died like a coward: US President

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Sunday said that Islamic State (IS) chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi "died like a dog, died like a coward" in operation conducted by the US special forces in Syrian province of Idlib.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 19:43 IST

Afghanistan presidential poll result to be out on November 14

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 27 (ANI): Hawa Alam Nuristani, chief of Independent Election Commission (IEC) of Afghanistan, on Sunday notified that the result of the Afghan Presidential election will be announced on November 14.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 19:04 IST

US President confirms death of IS chief al-Baghdadi

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed the death of Islamic State (IS) chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Read More
iocl