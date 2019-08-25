Representative Image
Representative Image

Bahrain pardons 250 Indian prisoners

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 13:40 IST

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 25 (ANI): In a humanitarian gesture, the Bahrain Government has pardoned 250 Indians serving sentences in the country. The decision was announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maiden visit to the Gulf country as part of his thee-nation tour.
Modi has expressed his gratitude to the Bahraini leadership for the Royal pardon, PMO India tweeted on Sunday.
"In a kind and humanitarian gesture, the Government of Bahrain has pardoned 250 Indians serving sentences in Bahrain. PM @narendramodi thanks the Bahrain Government for the Royal Pardon," the tweet read.

Modi's visit to Bahrain marked the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the country. During his stay, Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Bahraini counterpart, Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, following which a string of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged in the fields of culture, space, solar energy and on the roll-out of RuPay card. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:58 IST

PM Modi leaves for France to attend G7 summit

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for France on Sunday to take part in the G7 summit, where India has been invited as a partner country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:06 IST

Bahrain: PM Modi offers prayers at Shreenathji Temple in Manama

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at the Shreenathji Temple here, shortly before his departure for France to attend the G7 summit.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 11:36 IST

Military prepared to thwart 'misadventure' from India: Pak Army Chief

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 25 (ANI): In the wake of recent developments in the region, Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Saturday said the military was fully aware and prepared to thwart any "misadventure" or "aggression" from India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 07:15 IST

PM Modi to visit Shreenathji Temple in Bahrain today

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit the Shreenathji Temple here today before departing to attend the G7 summit in Biarritz.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 06:40 IST

Typhoon Bailu makes landfall in China's Fujian

Fujian [China], Aug 25 (ANI): Typhoon Bailu made landfall in China's Fujian on Sunday morning, according to Chinese state media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 06:21 IST

'Under no condition' EU agrees to reinvite Russia to G7, says Tusk

Paris [France], Aug 25 (ANI): European Council President Donald Tusk on Saturday said that the European Union (EU) can "under no condition" agree to reinvite Russia to the G7.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 05:27 IST

Trump says lunch with Macron 'best' meeting they have had yet

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on late Saturday night claimed that lunch with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron was the "best meeting" they have had yet.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 04:45 IST

Syrian air defences repel 'enemy targets' over Damascus

Damascus [Syria], Aug 25 : Local Syrian media on Saturday late night claimed that several explosions were heard over the skies in Damascus.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 04:45 IST

British Airways pilots to strike for three days in Sept due to...

London [UK], Aug 25 : After almost 50 years, British Airways pilots will strike for three days in September over pay issues, according to the British Airline Pilots Association.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 04:01 IST

Pyongyang claims successful testing of new super-large multiple...

Pyongyang [North Korea], Aug 25 (ANI): North Korean state media on Sunday claimed that the reclusive state had successfully tested a new super-large multiple rocket launcher, which was overseen by the country's leader Kim Jong-un.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 03:30 IST

France: Thousands march against G7 near Biarritz

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): Organisers estimate that at least 15,000 people marched against the G7 summit from France's Hendaye to Spain's Irun on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 00:53 IST

MoS MEA pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Peru

Lima [Peru], Aug 25 (ANI): V Muraleedharan, the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Parque Mariscal Castilla here on Saturday.

Read More
iocl