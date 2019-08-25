Bahrain: PM Modi offers prayers at Shreenathji Temple in Manama

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at the Shreenathji Temple here, shortly before his departure for France to attend the G7 summit.

While in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Modi had made a "special purchase" using his RuPay card to offer as Prasad in the Shreenathji Temple. The purchase was made from what appeared to be an Indian Sweets shop in the country.

"Thank you Bahrain for the warmth and affection PM @narendramodi concludes his historic visit with prayers at the 200 years old Shreenathji Temple in #Manama, the oldest temple in the region. The temple reflects the pluralism of Bahraini society," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar wrote on Twitter.



The Prime Minister was on the last leg of his three-nation tour. His visit to Bahrain marked the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the country. During his stay, Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Bahraini counterpart, Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, following which a string of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged in the fields of culture, space, solar energy and on the roll-out of RuPay card.

The visit to the Shreenathji Temple was the last planned engagement by the Prime Minister in Bahrain and marked the successful completion of his three nation-tour. The tour came ahead of the G7 summit in Biarritz, where India has been invited as a partner country. (ANI)