Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Shreenathji Temple on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Shreenathji Temple on Sunday.

Bahrain: PM Modi offers prayers at Shreenathji Temple in Manama

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:12 IST

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at the Shreenathji Temple here, shortly before his departure for France to attend the G7 summit.
While in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Modi had made a "special purchase" using his RuPay card to offer as Prasad in the Shreenathji Temple. The purchase was made from what appeared to be an Indian Sweets shop in the country.
"Thank you Bahrain for the warmth and affection PM @narendramodi concludes his historic visit with prayers at the 200 years old Shreenathji Temple in #Manama, the oldest temple in the region. The temple reflects the pluralism of Bahraini society," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar wrote on Twitter.

The Prime Minister was on the last leg of his three-nation tour. His visit to Bahrain marked the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the country. During his stay, Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Bahraini counterpart, Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, following which a string of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged in the fields of culture, space, solar energy and on the roll-out of RuPay card.
The visit to the Shreenathji Temple was the last planned engagement by the Prime Minister in Bahrain and marked the successful completion of his three nation-tour. The tour came ahead of the G7 summit in Biarritz, where India has been invited as a partner country. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 11:36 IST

Military prepared to thwart 'misadventure' from India: Pak Army Chief

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 25 (ANI): In the wake of recent developments in the region, Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Saturday said the military was fully aware and prepared to thwart any "misadventure" or "aggression" from India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 07:15 IST

PM Modi to visit Shreenathji Temple in Bahrain today

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit the Shreenathji Temple here today before departing to attend the G7 summit in Biarritz.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 06:40 IST

Typhoon Bailu makes landfall in China's Fujian

Fujian [China], Aug 25 (ANI): Typhoon Bailu made landfall in China's Fujian on Sunday morning, according to Chinese state media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 06:21 IST

'Under no condition' EU agrees to reinvite Russia to G7, says Tusk

Paris [France], Aug 25 (ANI): European Council President Donald Tusk on Saturday said that the European Union (EU) can "under no condition" agree to reinvite Russia to the G7.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 05:27 IST

Trump says lunch with Macron 'best' meeting they have had yet

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on late Saturday night claimed that lunch with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron was the "best meeting" they have had yet.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 04:45 IST

Syrian air defences repel 'enemy targets' over Damascus

Damascus [Syria], Aug 25 : Local Syrian media on Saturday late night claimed that several explosions were heard over the skies in Damascus.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 04:45 IST

British Airways pilots to strike for three days in Sept due to...

London [UK], Aug 25 : After almost 50 years, British Airways pilots will strike for three days in September over pay issues, according to the British Airline Pilots Association.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 04:01 IST

Pyongyang claims successful testing of new super-large multiple...

Pyongyang [North Korea], Aug 25 (ANI): North Korean state media on Sunday claimed that the reclusive state had successfully tested a new super-large multiple rocket launcher, which was overseen by the country's leader Kim Jong-un.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 03:30 IST

France: Thousands march against G7 near Biarritz

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): Organisers estimate that at least 15,000 people marched against the G7 summit from France's Hendaye to Spain's Irun on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 00:53 IST

MoS MEA pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Peru

Lima [Peru], Aug 25 (ANI): V Muraleedharan, the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Parque Mariscal Castilla here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 00:16 IST

PM Modi conferred 'The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance' in Bahrain

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred 'The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance' during his meeting with the King of Bahrain here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:48 IST

Have plans, prepared to slog to make India $5 trillion economy: Modi

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that his government has plans to make India a US dollar 5 trillion economy and was fully prepared to slog for it.

Read More
iocl