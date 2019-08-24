Secretary (Economic Relations) in the External Affairs Ministry T S Tirumurti addressing a press conference in Manama on Saturday.
Secretary (Economic Relations) in the External Affairs Ministry T S Tirumurti addressing a press conference in Manama on Saturday.

Bahrain PM mourn demises of Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:33 IST

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 24 (ANI): Bahrain Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa on Saturday extended his condolences over the demises of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
This was conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the delegation-level talks in Manama.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bahrain. This is the first-ever visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Bahrain. Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, the Bahraini Prime Minister conveyed his condolences at the passing away of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley," Secretary (Economic Relations) in the External Affairs Ministry T S Tirumurti told reporters here.
Jaitley passed away today at the age of 66. He admitted to the AIIMS in New Delhi earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. The former Finance Minister was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.
On August 6, Swaraj breathed her last at the age of 67 in AIIMS after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Jaitley and Swaraj were Union Ministers in the first term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet. Both of them did not contest in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health issues. (ANI)

