Bahrain reports first death related to coronavirus in Gulf

Manama [Bahrain], Mar 16 (ANI): Bahrain reported its first coronavirus-related death case on Monday, also marking the first death from the rapidly spreading killer bug among the other countries in the Gulf region.

The health ministry took to Twitter sharing that the deceased was a 65-year-old Bahraini citizen who had underlying health conditions, Gulf News reported.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 17 patients who were infected with COVID-19.

The discharged included seven men, eight women, one Saudi and one Lebanese citizen, which brought the total number of recovered cases to 77 cases so far in the Kingdom.

The total number of coronavirus cases recorded by Bahraini health authorities so far was 189, 77.

Bahrain has urged all arrivals from four countries, where cases of the new coronavirus have been detected, to put themselves in self-quarantine as the Gulf country seeks to curb the spread of the virus.

"All those who have come from Italy, South Korea, Egypt and Lebanon during the past two weeks have to stay in their residences inside separate rooms for 14 days as part of domestic isolation," the health ministry said in a statement.

Bahrain has reduced the number of flights coming to the country in an effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, and stopped issuing visa on arrival. (ANI)

