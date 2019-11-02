Blast in Syrian town bordering Turkey kills 13

Ankara [Turkey], Nov 2 (ANI): At least 13 people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a bomb-laden car exploded in a Syrian town bordering Turkey on Saturday, Turkish media reported.

The incident took place in the market of Tel Abyad town, Sputnik reported, citing Turkish media. The casualties include women and children.

The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, albeit Ankara has blamed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) for the attack.

Tel Abyad is one of the towns where Turkish forces launched its military operation against Kurdish forces last month. (ANI)

