Body of slain general Qasem Soleimani returned to Iran

Tehran [Iran], Jan 5 (ANI): The body of Iran's elite Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani -- who was killed in a US airstrike earlier this week -- was returned to Iran on Sunday, country's state-run IRIB news agency reported.

Soleimani's body was flown to the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz, two days after a US airstrike near Baghdad international airport killed him, along with Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the report said, as cited by Sputnik.

This comes after thousands of mourners joined a funeral procession for Soleimani and al-Muhandis in Baghdad on Saturday. The ceremony was also attended by Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi.

Iran is observing three days of national mourning in the honour of Soleimani, who is widely believed to have been the second-most powerful figure in Iran. Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei has promised to exact "harsh revenge" for the targeted killing. (ANI)

