Bomb blast in Iraq's capital leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

Baghdad [Iraq], Dec 26 (ANI): A civilian was killed and four others sustained injuries after a booby-trapped motorcycle detonated near a soccer field in Iraq's capital city of Baghdad on Wednesday, an Interior Ministry official said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening in Sadr City neighbourhood in eastern Baghdad, the official told Xinhua news agency.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

