Brahmeshanandacharya Swami honoured with Global Peace Award in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], September 24 (ANI): Recognising his contribution to promoting peace, unity and humanitarian cause to uplift society at the national and international level, Sadguru Brahmeshanandacharya Swami was honoured and conferred with the "Global Peace Award" by the Council for Universal Peace.

Sadguru was honoured during the Global Peace Summit 2022, organised by the Council for Universal Peace at the World Trade Center in Dubai under the slogan "End Racism, Build Peace" on the occasion of the World Day of Peace on Wednesday.

While addressing the Global Peace Summit 2022, the spiritual leader said that it is very gratifying that Dubai is developing as a global center for peace initiatives.



"It is the responsibility of the religious leaders to promote peace in the society, to preach knowledge of spirituality in order that mankind leads a peaceful life. Peace is not something that one can experience externally but has to be felt from within. Only then will it be exuded.

"So it's the requirement of the leaders of the community to reach to each and everyone to make them understand the value of peace and unity in life irrespective of different religion and caste in society. People should take initiative to preserve humanity," Sadguru said.

On this occasion, Sheikh Ubeel Al Maktoum, Khaled Al Maina, Rashid Al Noori, Dr. Donnie Thomas, Adv. Brahmidevi Secretary, International Sadguru Foundation, Goa; Swapnil Nagvekar, President UAE Council Dubai and dignitaries from various fields were present. (ANI)

