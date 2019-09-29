British oil tanker seized by Iran reaches Dubai port

Dubai [UAE], Sept 29 (ANI): Stena Impero, the British-flagged oil tanker seized by Iran in July, reached the Dubai port on early Saturday, as per ship-tracking websites and pool reporters.

The vessel, which was held off Bandar Abbas by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for over two months, had departed from the Iranian port on Friday and reached the coast off Dubai on the very next day, Voice of America reported.

Erik Hanell, the CEO of Stena Bulk, the Swedish firm that operates the vessel, had said that the crew members onboard the vessel are "safe and in high spirits" following their release by Iran.

He also informed that arrangements have been made for them for safe return to their families.

"The crew will have a period of time to be with their families following 10 weeks of detainment on the vessel. Full support will be offered to the crew and families in the coming weeks to assist with their recovery," he said.

The company, however, did not release the names of the crew members.

Iran detained the Stena Impero tanker on July 19 on allegations that it had violated maritime regulations while passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

As many as 23 crew members, including 18 Indian nationals were onboard the vessel.

The incident came after Iran's Adrian Darya 1 oil tanker had been seized by UK marines off the coast of Gibraltar over an alleged breach of EU sanctions imposed on Syria. (ANI)

