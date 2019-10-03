Burj Khalifa lit up with Bapu's images on Gandhi Jayanti

Dubai [UAE], Oct 3 (ANI): World's tallest building, Burj Khalifa in Dubai on Wednesday was lit up with photographs of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.

"On the occasion of #GandhiAt150, @BurjKhalifa paid a wonderful tribute to Mahatma Gandhi...thanks to Emaar Dubai and their team for their efforts," Consulate General of India, Dubai tweeted.

Besides Mahatma Gandhi's images, Burj Khalifa was also lit up with the national flag of India.

Also, Consulate General of India, Dubai in association with Our Own Indian School Dubai organised inter-school debate competition to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

"The students debated the relevance of Gandhiji philosophy in today's world. It was amazing to see such outstanding talent," read a post by Consulate General of India, Dubai. (ANI)

