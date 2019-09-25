Bus hit by explosion in southern Turkey, many injured

Adana [Turkey">Turkey], Sept 25 (ANI): An explosion in a bus in Adana city of southern Turkey">Turkey led to many people suffering injuries on Wednesday.

The bus was carrying police personnel, Sputnik reported citing Turkish media.

Adana Governor Mahmut Demirtas has said that several police and civilians were wounded in the attack.

However, he added that the condition of the injured was not critical.

More details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)

