Bus with 16 Indian tourists crashes in Egypt

Cairo [Egypt], Dec 29 (ANI): A bus with 16 Indian tourists onboard met with an accident near Ain Sokhna in Egypt, the Indian Embassy in Cairo said on Saturday.

In its Twitter post, the mission said that embassy officials are present at hospitals in Suez city and Cairo and attached two helpline numbers.

"Bus accident with 16 Indian tourists on board occurred today near Ain Sokhna in Egypt. Embassy officials are at hospitals in Suez city and Cairo. Helpline numbers +20-1211299905 and +20-1283487779 are available," the Indian Embassy tweeted tagging MEA, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and MoS for Minister of State for External Affairs.

According to Egypt's Ahram Online newspaper, at least 22 people were killed and eight others wounded when the bus collided with a truck on Port Said-Damietta highway on Saturday.

Ambulances were deployed to move the injured to nearby hospitals.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)