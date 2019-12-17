Car blast kills one man in Damascus

Damascus [Syria], Dec 17 (Sputnik/ANI): At least one man was killed in a car explosion in the Syrian capital in the early hours of Tuesday, Syria TV reports.

The car driver was killed when an explosive device, planted by "terrorists" in his vehicle, went off, Syria TV said, adding that the blast occurred in the south of Damascus, in Naher Aisha.

No terrorist groups have claimed responsibility for the blast so far. (Sputnik/ANI)

