Cheque bounce case: Court gives bail to BDJS chief Thushar Vellappally

Ajman (UAE)/New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): A local court in Ajman on Thursday granted bail to Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) chief Thushar Vellappally in connection with the cheque bounce case.

The court directed the accused to produce a security bond of 1 million Dhirams.

Vellappally was arrested in United Arab Emirates' Ajman after a cheque of Rs 19 crore that he handed over to his business partner, bounced.

Following his arrest, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and sought his intervention.

Vellappally is the chief of BDJS, the political arm of the Sree Narayan Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP).

In the 17th Lok Saha Sabha elections, the BDJS state president was the candidate for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and fought against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

