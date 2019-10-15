China urges Turkey to stop 'military action' in Syria

Doha [Qatar], Oct 15 (ANI): China on Tuesday called on Turkey to stop its "military action" in northern Syria and "return to the correct way of political resolution".

"The sovereignty, independence, unification, and territorial integrity of Syria should be respected and upheld," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

"We call on Turkey to stop military action, and return to the correct way of political resolution," the spokesperson added.

Turkey launched a military operation in northern Syria last week after the United States, an ally of Kurdish militia People's Protection Units (YPG), in the war against Islamic State militants, announced its withdrawal from the area.

The Kurdish leadership in the area reached agreement over the weekend with the government in Damascus led by President Bashar al-Assad that will see the Syrian Army enter the region to counter the Turkish offensive.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to continue with his plan of the offensive in northeastern Syria, including Manbij, a bridgehead of the Kurdish militia west of the Euphrates.

The US on Monday announced a series of sanctions on Turkey, including a 50 per cent tariff hike on Turkish steel. However, Ankara has not responded to the impositions so far.

The ongoing military operation has led to the displacement of 275,000 people, the region's Kurdish-led authority was quoted as saying. (ANI)

