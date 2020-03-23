Coronavirus: 127 people die in Iran in last 24 hrs, toll at 1,812

Tehran [Iran], Mar 23 (ANI): Iran on Monday said that 127 people have succumbed to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,812.

The country also reported 1,411 new confirmed cases which have emerged in the same duration taking the nationwide tally to more 21,600 of confirmed positive cases.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday, "1,411 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday. Over the last 24 hours, 127 people succumbed due to the deadly virus," IRNA reported.

He stated that over 36 million people have also been screened with regard to coronavirus infection.

Moreover, Iran's representative in World Bank, Hossein Mir Shojaian Hosseini, has urged the body to provide strong support for countries that are battling with the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, Ferid Belhaj, World Bank Vice President for the Middle East and North, tweeted, "Earlier today, the @WorldBank, together with the @IMFNews virtually convened economic ministers from #MENA to discuss the response to #COVID19."

"Countries are taking decisive actions to protect their people & economies, and can count on our support in these unprecedented times," he said. (ANI)

